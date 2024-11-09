Job: Good Food for a Healthy Baby Facilitator

Position Title: Good Food for a Healthy Baby Facilitator

Program: Connections

Location: Carleton Place

Term: 0.8 FTE, ongoing

Start Date: January 6, 2025

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a dynamic individual who is client-centered and works collaboratively within a multidisciplinary team. This position is 0.8FTE (28 hours per week) within the ConnectWell Connections team and requires the candidate to facilitate community groups. The ideal candidate is highly motivated, has strong facilitation skills and knowledge to work with pre and post-natal families who face challenges that put their health at risk such as poverty, teen pregnancy, isolation, substance use and family violence. The ideal candidate has a deep understanding of the effects of the social determinants of health on birth outcomes.

Position Summary:

To coordinate the Good Food for A Healthy Baby Program. The program supports woman during the prenatal and early postpartum period with the aim to reduce the incidence of unhealthy birth weights, improve the health of both infant and mother and encourage breastfeeding. This comprehensive program addresses nutrition, physical, social, and emotional well-being of at-risk pregnant women.

Qualifications:

Post-secondary education in social service, health, or a related discipline

Minimum 3 years’ experience working with pre and post-natal families families living in conditions of risk Group facilitation

Excellent communication, interpersonal and group facilitation skills

Demonstrated ability to work in a caring, supportive and non-judgmental manner with vulnerable individuals and families while maintaining healthy boundaries

Knowledge and experience of pregnancy related health issues

Knowledge of the dynamics of family functioning, child abuse, sexual abuse, child development and substance abuse

Demonstrated ability to work within a social determinants of health framework with and understanding of dynamics of family functioning, child development, youth issues, poverty issues, substance abuse, unhealthy relationships including interpersonal violence against women and children

Knowledge of the culture and needs of a rural community

Strong skills in developing and maintain interagency and interdisciplinary partnerships

Demonstrated ability to work independently, and manage time effectively

Exceptional organizational and computer skills

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to the Director of Mental Health and Connections.

For a full job description, please see https://connectwell.ca/join-us/careers/

HOW TO APPLY: Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is November 22, 2024. Applications should be sent to the attention of Nicole Dubuc-Cotton, (ndubuc-Cotton @connectwell.ca)

ConnectWell is committed to the principles of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Nicole Dubuc-Cotton (ndubuc-Cotton @connectwell.ca) to let us know how we can assist you.

ConnectWell Community Health is also committed to equity, diversity and inclusivity and we encourage applications from members of groups that have been historically disadvantaged and marginalized, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples, Indigenous peoples, racialized

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a criminal reference check and providing proof of COVID vaccinations (2 doses).