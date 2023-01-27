Friday, January 27, 2023
Johanne Polis — obituary

Polis, Johanne

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Johanne Polis (nee Van Schendel) of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 85.  Johanne passed away peacefully with loving family by her side on January 23, 2023.

Johanne was the beloved wife to Frans for over 60 years, a loving mother to Annemaire (Joe), Monique (Greg) and Chris (Caroline), and a proud “Oma” to Chris, Aleasha, Liam, Wickus, Griffin, and Marcus.  Johanne is survived by her sisters Annemaire Van Schendel, and Carla Reedjik, and predeceased by her parents Augusta and Johannes and her brother Joop.

In 1988 Johanne became the owner of the Almonte Natural Foods.  A business that she ran for 29 years and during this time she was able to build relationships with all of her customers.  People would often seek Johanne out for advice and she will be fondly remembered by those she was able to help.

Donations in memory of Johanne may be made to LAWS (Lanark Animal Welfare Society).

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 11am in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Carleton Place) with a reception to follow in the church hall.  Spring Interment in the Parish Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

