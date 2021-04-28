Fowler, John Thomas

1932 – 2021

Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 89 years of age in the Almonte General Hospital. John was a nature photographer as well as a wedding photographer. He was also a fisherman, a hunter, a competitive skeet shooter, a competitive handgun shooter, a wine connoisseur, a writer and an incredible storyteller.

Son of the late Harry Fowler and Winifred (nee Martin) Fowler. He is survived by his wife Bonnie (nee Cherryholme), sons John and Wayne and daughter Laura (Sheldon Massie), as well as step-daughter Natalie (Paul Raymond). Proud grandfather of Alicia, Nikolas, Alexis, Marcus, and great-grandfather to Victoria and Adeline. Brother of Catherine, Christina, Andrew, Carol, Arthur, Angela and June. Special thank-you to the staff at the Almonte General Hospital for their compassionate care of John. Private Service to follow. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Society of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville (www.alzheimer.ca/llg) would be appreciated.

