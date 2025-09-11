John Murphy — obituary

Murphy, John Earl

Passed away in Carleton Place with family by his side on September 4, 2025.

Predeceased by his parents Henry and Frances (Tripp) Murphy, son Michael Murphy, siblings Marion Guthrie, Mina Jones, Marjorie White, Robert Murphy and Lloyd Murphy. Father to Wanda Murphy, Victor (Cindy) Murphy, Terry (Susan) Murphy, and Nancy Hamilton Murphy. Survived by his brother Leonard (late Irene) Murphy, sister Lena Vankerrebroeck. Missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to the Ottawa University – Heart Institute.

A Graveside Service will be held at Guthrie United Cemetery in Clayton ON. On Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 1pm.

