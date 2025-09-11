Thursday, September 11, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Reconciliation Through Art seeks volunteers

Reconciliation Through Art is looking for volunteers...

John Murphy — obituary

Murphy, John Earl Passed away in Carleton Place with...

Monthly breakfasts resume at St. George’s, Clayton

After taking July and August off, St...
ObituariesJohn Murphy -- obituary

John Murphy — obituary

Murphy, John Earl

Passed away in Carleton Place with family by his side on September 4, 2025.

Predeceased by his parents Henry and Frances (Tripp) Murphy, son Michael Murphy, siblings Marion Guthrie, Mina Jones, Marjorie White, Robert Murphy and Lloyd Murphy.  Father to Wanda Murphy, Victor (Cindy) Murphy, Terry (Susan) Murphy, and Nancy Hamilton Murphy.  Survived by his brother Leonard (late Irene) Murphy, sister Lena Vankerrebroeck.  Missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.  Donations may be made to the Ottawa University – Heart Institute.

A Graveside Service will be held at Guthrie United Cemetery in Clayton ON. On Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 1pm.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted To

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone