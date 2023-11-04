Judy Hawkins — obituary

Hawkins, Judith Eileen Ivy “Judy”

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones in her final days in the Almonte General Hospital on November 1, 2023.

Judy

Of Almonte, Ontario. At the age of 81.

Predeceased by her loving husband Ken. Lovingly remembered by her five children Sue (Steve), Heather, Rob (Judy), Lisa (Bob) and Michele (the late Eric). Proud “Grandma” to Rory (Crystal), Nick, Tyler, Kaila (Casey), Sierra (Carter), Kennedy, Hunter, Jordyn, Madison, Zach, Jaclyn, Taylor, Bryanna, Lindsay, Nicole, Tanner, Blake, Jesse and three great-grandchildren Cohen and two more to be born in the New Year. Missed by her best friend and companion, her dog Lily.

Private family visitation will be held. Donations in memory of Judy may be made to the Almonte Legion-Branch 240 or the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS). A special thank-you to Dr. Tiffany for the special relationship and care he provided to our mom.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com