Lyon, Kenneth Oliver “Ken”

Passed away on May 28, 2021.

Ken

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 95.

Loving husband for over 70 years to the late Faye. Cherished father of Joan (Michael McNamara), Gordon and the late Randy. Survived by his daughter-in-law Diane. Proud “Grandpa” to Kathy (Kyle), Robert, Jason (Katie), Melissa (Jerrett), Christopher and great-grandfather to Kruz, Kairo, Kingston, Aubrey, Quinton and Jackson. Donations in memory of Ken may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

A private family chapel service will be held.

