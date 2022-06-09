Thursday, June 9, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Vallier, Kenneth “Ken” Passed away suddenly with his wife...

ObituariesKen Vallier -- obituary

Ken Vallier — obituary

Vallier, Kenneth “Ken”

Passed away suddenly with his wife and 4 kids by his side on June 6, 2022 at the Ottawa Civic Hospital.

Ken

Of Almonte, Ontario, In his 72nd year.

Beloved husband to Yvonne (nee Foubert).  Father of Marilyn (Allen), Jesse (Michelle), Mallory (Aaron) and Jenna (Steve).  Proud “Papa” to 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.  Survived by his mother Gwen and predeceased by his father Ken.  Fondly remembered by his siblings, family and friends.  A special thank-you to the doctor, and nurses at the Ottawa Civic Hospital for their compassionate care and support.  A Celebration of Ken’s Life will be held at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

