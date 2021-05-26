McKenzie, Kenneth (Kenny) Stenhouse

Passed away in his 63rd year on Friday afternoon May 21, 2021 in Greely, Ontario.

Survived by his siblings, Nancy (late Raymond) Dupuis of PEI, Robbie (Jane) of Kanata, Donald (Cindy), Ron (Wendy) of Ottawa and Janet (Jim Smith) of Constance Bay, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Robert McKenzie (2000) and Janetta (Hamilton) McKenzie (2017).

Donations made in his name may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

As per Kenny’s wishes a cremation has taken place with a private family burial to occur in the family plot at the Auld Kirk Cemetery at a later date.

