Larry Guy — obituary

Guy, Henry Lawrence “Larry”

August 20, 1940 – October 24, 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Larry Guy at Garden Terrace Nursing Home in Kanata on October 24, 2022. Larry was in his 83rd year. He is survived by his wife Katharine, children Larry Guy (Debbie), Jennifer Stewart (Glen), Michelle Guy and grandchildren John and Grace, Ashley and Alyssa.

Larry began his teaching career in Barry’s Bay. He met his wife Kathy on a ride up and married 3 months later. Their love lasted more than 55 years. Larry ended his educational career as a Teacher and Department Head of Special Education at Almonte District High School. He loved what he did professionally and if you crossed his path during those days of teaching and coaching, you can be certain you made a difference in his life. Fortunately, Larry never lost his happy disposition. His kindness, gentleness and sense of humour remained with him until his final days. The family expresses its deepest gratitude to the staff of Garden Terrace for their loving care. They were Larry’s family and support for the last five years. We are eternally grateful to the staff of 2 West.

A graveside service will be held at Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte on Sunday, October 30th, 2022 at 11:00 am.

Arrangements have been entrusted to

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com