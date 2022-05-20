Laurie Ladouceur — obituary

Ladouceur, Laurie

(Known for her home-cooked meals and for her willingness to help people in need and give them the “shirt off her back”)

Passed away suddenly along with her two pups “Buddy Blue” and “Fifi” on May 12, 2022.

Laurie

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 52.

Survived by her loving partner for over 17 years, Blair Baker. Missed by her kids Stephen, Katie and Colin. Predeceased by her parents Leslie and Maggie. Greatly missed by her brother Nick and sister Crystal. A donation in memory of Laurie may be made to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS).

A Celebration of Laurie’s Life will be held at a later date; please ask her family members for an update or visit www.crgamble.com for further details.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care Of

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com