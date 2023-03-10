Saturday, March 11, 2023
Learn to make making Pysanky (Ukrainian Easter Eggs) — March 25

The practice of making Pysanky, Ukrainian Easter Eggs, dates back to ancient times long before the Christian era when Ukrainians worshipped the sun god Dazhboh, which they saw warmed the earth and nurtured new life.  Eggs decorated with nature motifs became part of spring rituals. Later  Christians embraced the egg as a symbol of the rebirth of all creation realized through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.  The tradition of making Pysanky was prohibited by the Soviet Union along with all religious practices but with Ukrainian independence in 1991 it was revived. This craft in the meantime had also been maintained by Ukrainian Canadians.  To give a pysanka is to give a symbolic gift of life, something we all deeply desire for the people of Ukraine today.

CFCL, St. Paul’s Anglican Church, is offering two workshops on March 25th, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, for people to learn how to make Pysanky (or to increase your collection) and to share thoughts and feelings about the war.  Registration is $20 plus a small administration fee.  To register please click on one of the options below:

Morning Workshop:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/565343667127

Afternoon Workshop: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/566684547737

We will supply all the materials including the eggs and in our usual tradition, refreshments.  Children are welcome. All of your $20 will be sent to the Canada Ukraine Foundation. An opportunity to make a direct donation will be offered at the workshop.

