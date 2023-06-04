Lise Hallahan — obituary

Hallahan, Lise

(nee Gauthier)

With heavy hearts, after a long and courageous battle fought with dignity, the family announces that Lise passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter at Almonte Country Haven on Friday morning, June 2, 2023;

Lise Hallahan formerly of Carleton Place was 73.

Beloved mother of Philippe (Heather) of Peterborough and Michele Levi (Thomas) of Almonte. Cherished and proud Grammy/Grandma of Aislin, Caisey, William, Timothy and Julia. Much loved sister of Claire Gauthier, Paul-Emile Gauthier (Jocelyne Bédard), Laurence Gauthier (Pierre Toussaint), Huguette Gauthier (late Roland Napolitano), Gilles Gauthier (Céline Dussereault), Michel Gauthier (Linda Adam), Lucie Gauthier (Tanguay Desgagnés), Claude Gauthier (Manon Lafontaine) and Denis Gauthier (France Mailhot). Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Germain and Colombe (nee Baril) Gauthier.

Lise left her home in St Narcisse, Quebec and moved to Carleton Place in the fall of 1970 at the age of 21. She was among the first French teachers in the province, and taught generations of pupils until she retired. She had no greater joy than her grandchildren. Lise was a lifelong student of scripture and devoted follower of Jesus. Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the

Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior

where visitation will take place on Thursday, June 8th from 12 to 1:45 p.m.

A funeral service will take place in the Pilon Family Chapel at 2 o’clock. Reception to follow. Interment St. Narcisse Parish Cemetery, St. Narcisse, Quebec on Wednesday, June 14th at 2 p.m. In memory of Lise, please consider a donation to the Aphasia centre of Ottawa.

