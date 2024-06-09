Classified AdsLoveseat for sale, $150 Loveseat for sale, $150 June 9, 2024 Norwalk loveseat in good condition in Almonte. $150 or best offer. (613) 256-8745 or (613) 293-1055 rbneed6210@gmail.com Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Help Wanted – Sivarulrasa Gallery June 9, 2024 Easy in, easy out – the Naismith chair June 8, 2024 Open house for Wolf Grove bungalow, June 9 June 8, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Loveseat for sale, $150 June 9, 2024 Help Wanted – Sivarulrasa Gallery June 9, 2024 Easy in, easy out – the Naismith chair June 8, 2024 Cycle MORE, a new adventure linking cyclists in Ottawa and the Valley June 8, 2024 AGH Run/Walk sets fundraising record: $105,000 June 8, 2024 Open house for Wolf Grove bungalow, June 9 June 8, 2024 From the Archives Yard of the Week Spring is… here? SchoolBOX’s Sarah Kerr named to Invest Ottawa’s 100 rising stars list Consider a legacy gift to the AGH/FVM Foundation Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists conduct Ash tree survey in Almonte Ward Augusta Street Park over $2,200 richer thanks to efforts of one Almonte neighbour What Is That … On Our Sandy Beach? Dr. Bahaa Awwad talks about ovarian cancer