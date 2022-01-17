Tremblay, (nee Waters) Sandra Lynn

1949-2022

Sadly we announce the loss of our dear sister, Lynn, after a short battle with cancer. She left us with her sisters Cheryl and Patty beside her at the Almonte General Hospital. Wonderful sister to Glenn (Dale), Cheryl (Phil) and Patty (Duncan). She was married to Donald Tremblay, who was the love of her life for 46 happy years.

Lynn was born in Verdun, QC, to Stanley Waters and Edna French and lived in Montreal until she married Donald Tremblay in 1976. They first lived in Bolton Centre, QC, then Sheet Harbour, NS. Her last home was in Almonte, ON. For many years, they took their trailer to Florida and even managed a couple of trips to Cuba. They made good use of their trailer in Perth and at Clayton Lake near Almonte.

Lynn was educated at Sir Winston Churchill High School, Riverdale High School, McGill University, McDonald Campus, and completed her teaching degree at Sir George Williams (Concordia) University. She is still remembered by some of her former students from Herbert Purcell and Westpark Elementary schools. Later, she managed Don’s successful art career until their retirement. Lynn loved music and often played her guitar and sang. She had a beautiful voice and played both with other musicians and to cheer seniors in Almonte.

She will be greatly missed by her loving family, aunt to Jeff, Brian, Steve, Holly and Jenna and had countless friends. She was so caring and loved by everyone she met. She greeted everyone with a smile.

Thank you to the wonderful staff at Almonte General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Canadian Cancer Society. As per her wishes, no service will be held.

