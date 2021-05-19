LADOUCEUR, Margarette C. “Maggie”

Unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021.

Maggie Deschamps

of Almonte, age 72 years

Beloved wife of the late Leslie Ladouceur and dearest mother to Laurie Budge (Blair) and Crystal Black (Brian). Specially loved nanny to Stephen, Katie & Colin and Jerrica & Annabelle.

A private family gathering

will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ont.

(613)256-3313

For those who may choose to honour Maggie with a memorial donation please consider the Diabetes Association

