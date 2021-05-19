LADOUCEUR, Margarette C. “Maggie”
Unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021.
Maggie Deschamps
of Almonte, age 72 years
Beloved wife of the late Leslie Ladouceur and dearest mother to Laurie Budge (Blair) and Crystal Black (Brian). Specially loved nanny to Stephen, Katie & Colin and Jerrica & Annabelle.
A private family gathering
will be held at a later date.
For those who may choose to honour Maggie with a memorial donation please consider the Diabetes Association
