Magical Dance and Music at Gossamer Gardens Flower Farm

by Edith Cody-Rice

Tucked away in a corner of Lanark County between Perth and Smith Falls is the colourful Gossamer Gardens Flower Farm On August 19, Gossamer Gardens will be the setting for a magical evening event when internationally acclaimed cellist Raphael Weinroth-Browne combines his talents with dancers from the Ottawa Dance Directive for a plein air performance. A rain date of August 26 has been provided.

Ottawa Dance Directive is a contemporary arts dance company, based at Arts Court in Ottawa. ODD programs and creates new holistic dance visions. It has been led since 2000 by Yvonne Coutts, a Canadian choreographer, teacher and director. She is known for her creativity and leadership having choreographed several works for Compagnie ODD which have been featured in national festivals. Recipient of the Bonne Bird Choreographic Award from the Laban Center (England), Yvonne’s commissioned work has toured Europe, the United States and Asia.

Internationally renowned Canadian cellist and composer Raphael Weinroth-Browne has been celebrated for his emotive and virtuosic playing. He has combined his classical training with a passion for progressive metal and Middle Eastern music, and developed a unique artistic voice. In 2016, Raphael was recruited by Norwegian progressive rock icons Leprous.His cello has since been featured prominently on their latest three albums and he has played over 200 shows with them in Europe, North America, and the

Middle East.

This is the second year for this event which has a casual summery vibe. You bring your own seating and picnic or order a picnic from a local Perth restaurant (order taken at time of ticket purchase) and enjoy this unique evening. Attendee Katherine Fletcher, artist and author of Historical Walks – The Gatineau Park Story, described her experience:

“This will be wonderful. Eric and I went last year and it was totally magical. Go lose yourself to the dance, cello, flowers and breath of breeze. A splendid time.”

Only 100 tickets available,

Gates open at 5pm.

Walk the gardens 5-7pm.

Bring a blanket/lawn chair.

Enjoy a BYO picnic (optional)

Or preorder a picnic from Gather (optional).