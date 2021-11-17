Ayre, Margaret

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Orchard View by the Mississippi on November 10, 2021.

Margaret (nee Logan)

Of Almonte, Ontario. At the age of 85.

Beloved wife for over 60 years to the late Samuel. Sadly missed by her children David (Josée), Greg (Frankee), and Carey. Proud “Nana” to her grandchildren. Survived by her sister Jane (Dan) and predeceased by her siblings Allan and Robina. Remembered by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Margaret may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. A special thank-you to the staff at Orchard View by the Mississippi for their dedicated care and support.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 1pm to 3pm with a graveside service to follow visitation in St. Paul’s Anglican Cemetery (Almonte).

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com