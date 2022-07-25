Margaret Metcalfe — obituary

Metcalfe, Margaret Jean

Peacefully at Fairview Manor Sunday, July 24th, 2022 with family by her side.

Margaret (nee Drynan)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at age 96.

Beloved wife of the late Raymond H. Metcalfe. Devoted mother of Donna, Marion (Al Arthur), Perry (Judy James), Bruce, Dale, Carl (Heather McKay), Brent, Karen (John Campbell), and Kevin. Cherished Grandma to Brad (Stacie), Rod (Erin), Farrah (Darren), Kris (Shannon), Mindy (Adam), Tracey (Paul), Crystal (Steve), Mathew (Chelsea), Jody (Bronwen), Justin (Hannah), Meghan (T.J), Lee, Kyle, Brian, Sarah (Bill), Evan (Jasmine), Kelly (Mitch), and Katrina. Great Grandma to Grayson, Merin, Declan, Wayland, Keegan, Isla, Brianna, Jennika, Jody, Rylan, Charlie, Milo, Brayden, Kaileigh, Bryson, Blake, Doug, Brynn, Andrew, Maryanne, Braelynn, Zoe, Liara, Fiana, Aliyah, and Madison Rae. Survived by sisters Caroline Yuill, and Elsie Mitchell. Predeceased by parents William and Myrtle Drynan and her sister Eileen Fulton and by her brother Clarence. Special thanks to Dr. Marisa Rossi, nurses and staff at Fairview Manor for their excellent care of our Mom. Donations in memory of Margaret may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 10am to 12pm. Chapel Service to follow at 12 noon. Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery and reception in the Almonte Legion will follow service.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com