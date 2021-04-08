O’Keefe, Margaret

It is with sadness that we announce that our Mother has passed away at her home in Almonte, Ontario on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021, in her 97th year. Margaret Estelle Carroll, beloved wife of the late John O’Keefe (Oct. 5, 1972).

Devoted Mother to Ray (Cindy), Pat (Lesha), Ken (Christine), Terry (Sharon), Joe (Vickie), Gerald (Giselle), Carroll (Bonnie), Noreen (Steve) Quesnelle, Stephen (Cynthia) and John (Amy).

Loving G.Ma to Trevor (Crystal), Andrew (Nancy), Chris, Kerry ,Tricia (Quentin), Erin (Chris), Amy (Ryan), Sean (Samantha), Meghan, Todd, Chelsea (Trevor), Josh (Jessica), Blake (Natalie), Stephanie (Alex), Jennifer (Chris), Justin (Caitlyn), John, Katie (Jeff), Quinn, Mackenzie, Austin and Tia.

G-G to Brittaney, Hailey, Tatum, Tyson, Cameron, Oliver, Everley, Owen, Ethan, Schaeffer, Harlow, Molly, Abigail, Summer, Austin, Valerie, Nicholas, Jackson, Vanessa, Arlo, Kaje and Karson.

Dear sister of Irene McCloskey. Predeceased by brothers Eugene, Joe, Leo and by sisters Mary Porter, Bernadette Foley and Marion Charlebois.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church followed by interment at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Corkery.

The care and compassion shown to our mother during her illness from Dr. Julie Stewardson and the PSW’s from Bayshore Health Care will never be forgotten, Thank You. Memorial donations to the Almonte General Hospital would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements entrusted in the care of Tubman Funeral Homes with the assistance of C.R Gamble Funeral Home. Condolences, tributes, and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com