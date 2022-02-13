Mark Coady — obituary

Coady, Mark Daniel

(January 21, 1976 – February 12, 2022)

It is with great sadness and an emptiness in our hearts that we share the sudden and unexpected passing of Mark at home Saturday, Feb 12, 2022, at the age of 46.

Left to mourn this sad loss are his beloved girls Kayleigh Morgan and Kelseigh Marie. Mark was the loving son of Dan and Sharon. Dear brother of Lianne (Tim Healey) and special uncle of Amylia Jordyn, Graydon Blake and Victorya Lynne. Dear grandson of Theresa Coady (late Anthony) and Doris Munro. Cherished special friend of Leigh Spoor and her children Sierra and Savannah. He will be missed by a very large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Mark enjoyed life and cherished the time he spent with his family, especially with his girls Kayleigh and Kelseigh. He had a deep love for square body trucks; camo just about anything; the construction industry; cruising down back roads; country music and especially snowmobiling.

A lifetime hunting and outdoor enthusiast, Mark could often be found spending time at the Coady cabin enjoying skidoo rides with all the kids in tow; chats by the bonfire or tinkering in his dad’s shop. Mark was never far from home where his roots and values ran deep. He was nothing short of a hardworking, dedicated man. Mark will truly be missed by all who knew him including his loyal black lab companion Hank.

Mark’s final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A Tribute to Mark will be webcast live from the Pilon Family Chapel on Sunday afternoon, February 20th at 4 o’clock. A private Funeral Mass will take place in Holy Name of Mary Church, Almonte on Monday, February 21. Spring interment St. Peter Celestine Parish Cemetery, Indian Hill Road, Pakenham. In memory of Mark, please consider a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association or CHEO.

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you, he will never leave you nor forsake you.” Deuteronomy 31:6

Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast

pilonfamily.ca