Zintel-Roffey, Marta Jo

(nee Dunlop)

On Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Loving wife and mother of 2 children peacefully passed away at Almonte Country Haven at the age of 74. Marta was born on April 10, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio USA to James and Elinor Schiefer. She raised a son Joseph “Joey” and a daughter Wendy who has 2 daughters and 5 grandchildren who proudly knew her as “Nana”. She married Howard Dunlop in Mississippi Mills, Ontario Canada September 26, 2014 who has a son Glenn and a daughter Julie who has 2 children.

Marta had a devout faith in her Lord and Savior and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She dedicated over 20 years to mission work in Africa and founded FACE, Free African Children Thru Education a non-profit charity based in Canada and the United States providing schooling for African children. Marta was a missionary for ADRA, Adventist Development and Agency Relief International, owned several businesses and was passionate about husband Howard’s farm in Almonte, Ontario. She was known for her infectious smile, her laugh and her kind and energetic spirit. Most of all she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She loved her family dearly and we will all miss her.

Marta was preceded in death by her father James and mother Elinor. She is survived by her husband Howard, his 2 children, Glenn and Julie. Her children Joey and Wendy. Her sisters Sandy and Penny and brother Chris along with grandchildren, great grandchildren, a niece and cousins.

A special thank you to the staff of Almonte Country Haven for the outstanding and compassionate care mom received.

