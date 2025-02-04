Martin Golding — obituary

Golding, Martin Jerard Farrell

1963 – 2025

Martin was the eldest child of Leslie John Farrell and June Anne (nee Hoile) Golding, predeceased by his father John, nephew Robert, and sister-in-law Sherry. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Anne (nee Fyfe), daughter Elizabeth, mother June, brother Howard, and nephews, niece, great-niece and great-nephew, in-laws here in Canada and extended family in England.

Martin was born in Dover, Kent, and grew up there. He was educated at Dover Grammar School for Boys, before reading chemistry at the University of Reading, the University of Kent at Canterbury, and the University of Liverpool, completing his course work for a PhD. His wit, charm, and intelligence gained him a career in scientific equipment sales with Thermo Fisher/VG Scientific here in Canada, where he emigrated in 1988, before forming his own sales and support company, Datacomp Scientific.

A resident of Clayton for 35 years, he loved living in rural Ontario, and enjoyed being surrounded by nature, owning large dogs, and listening to heavy metal. He also indulged his passion for Shakespeare with a membership at the Stratford Festival here in Ontario.

He will be deeply missed.

Donations in his memory can made to MS Canada, Myeloma Canada, or your chosen charity.

Martin’s final wish was to donate his body to the School of Anatomy at the University of Ottawa, in the hope that it would help in research and understanding of these two diseases. A celebration of his life is planned for some time in the spring.

Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Almonte Country Haven in Almonte, and to Dr. Taylor Ferrier, Dr. Alyssa Visram, Dr. Mark Freedman, and Dr. Robert Courchene.

Memories and condolences can be left at CR Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc. website (www.crgamble.com)