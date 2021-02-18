CARROLL, Mary Ellen

(nee Mantil)

December 5, 1925 – February 16, 2021

With her loving family by her side, our dear, sweet Mother passed peacefully at home in the early hours of February 16, 2021. Mom is now reunited with her beloved husband of more than 60 years, Angus, who passed away on March 15, 2014.

Lovingly remembered by her eight cherished children: Jim (Joan), Kathy Knight, Colleen

Cleroux (Daryl), Judy Wood (Jack), Jane Hickey (John), Robert (Lynn), Richard (Karen) and Theresa McPhail (Chris). She was greatly loved by her 16 grandchilden who she truly adored: Sheena (Paul), Emily, John, Lindsay (Adam), Don (Ashley), Matthew (Rachelle), Melissa (Alex), David (Olivia), Sarah, Julia, Darcy (Kate), Marguerite, Steven (Brittany), Alex, Ryan and Kayleigh. She will also be missed by her seven great-grandchildren: Peyten, Surielle, Sloane, Briggs, Levi, Frankie and Rory. Mom loved her family unconditionally and we all felt the special place we held in her heart. She will live on in ours forever. Mom had a passion for learning and enjoyed sharing her knowledge through her career as a teacher. As a young woman in 1945, she taught in a one-room schoolhouse on the Old Almonte Road. After marrying in 1953, Mom took a break from teaching for she and Dad to raise their family. She later returned to teach kindergarten at St. Michael’s in Corkery before finally retiring in 1985. Mom was predeceased by her parents Robert and Rose (nee Grace) Mantil, and by her brothers Jackie (late Marian), Raymond, Robert “Bobbie”, Bill (Corky), and her sisters Grace O’Keefe (late Angus) and

Margaret. She leaves behind her loving sister Betty Carroll (late Gerald), as well as sisters-in-law Kathleen Carroll (late Joe) and Donna Carroll (late Edgar) plus many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours, whose company she truly enjoyed. A private family visitation will be held at the Tubman Funeral Home, 115 Rivington Street, Carp on Friday, February 19, 2021. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of family members only at St. Michael’s Church, Corkery on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery alongside her family and friends who have gone before her. For those who wish, a Mass card would be appreciated. Alternatively, the family would like to support the ALS

Society of Canada or a charity of your choice. Condolences, donations and tributes may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com