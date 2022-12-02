Mary Scott — obituary

Scott, Mary Marian

With heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Mary Marian Scott (Gillan), less than two months shy of her 107th birthday. Predeceased by her husband Robert, Mary leaves behind her loving children, Donna (Robert), David (Anne) and Walton (Trudy). She will be cherished by her grandchildren Mary-Anne (Phil), Stephanie (Corrie), Scott (Shana), Jennifer (Jeffrey), Lisa (Derek), Lori (Bryan) and her namesake, Mary (Jordan). She will be missed by her 13 great grandchildren, two of which will be born next week.

Mary lived in the beautiful village of Pakenham for over one hundred years. Together with her husband and family, the Scotts ran the Pakenham General Store and left behind a legacy. She loved baking, gardening, knitting, curling and cards and was a devout member of the St. Andrew’s United Church. Mother’s greatest joy was being surrounded by her family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Almonte Country Haven for their care and support over the last three years. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to the St. Andrew’s United Church Pakenham.

A private family service and inurnment will be held.

