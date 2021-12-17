Vanek, Mary Catherine

(nee Stewart)

Passed away peacefully on December 15, 2021 at the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital. Dear wife of Jack. Survived by her brother Daniel Stewart. Daughter of the late George and Isabel Stewart and sister to the late James Stewart and Doris Peever. A special thanks to the staff at Stoneridge Manor for their excellent care. A closed family visitation will be held at the C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C. R. GAMBLE

FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613) 256-3313)