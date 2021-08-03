Lee, Matthew “Matty”

(Beloved fiancé, dad, brother, son & friend)

Passed away tragically due to a traffic accident on July 29, 2021.

Matthew

of Carleton Place, Ontario, at the age of 32.

Missed by his fiancé Jessica and his children Braydon, Hunter, and Colton. Remembered and loved by his parents Art and Cheryl (Duane). Cherished brother of Michael (Ashley), Melissa Lowry (Keith), Chantelle (Logan), Christina Lalonde (Steven) and the late Mark. Step-brother of Christopher. Proud uncle to Joshua, Meghan, Jackson, Peyton, Carson, Nathan and Coady. Son-in-law to Bob and Nancy Ventura and brother-in-law to Robert Ventura. Fondly remembered by his family and friends. A donation in memory of Matthew may be made to his children’s Go-Fund Me Page for their immediate needs at https://gofund.me/a66f9a0c and an education trust fund will be made available for those who may want to donate in person at his Celebration of Life.

A Celebration of Matthew’s Life will be held in the Tatlock Community Hall (696 Concession Road 7 Darling, Almonte, ON) on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 12 to 3 pm.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care of

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com