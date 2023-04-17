Message from the Mayor: Volunteer Appreciation Week

I’m honoured to have the opportunity this week to recognize the people in our community who serve as volunteers. Volunteers are essential as our community runs on the goodwill of neighbours— you are the glue that keeps our community tightly knit!

Whether you devote a few minutes, an hour or many days each month volunteering, all contributions are truly invaluable. Volunteering can be part of a dedicated service club or organization, or if it can be neighbourly such as helping out the family next door by shoveling their walkway after a snowfall, delivering groceries or driving to medical appointments. Each of these actions, no matter how big or small, make Mississippi Mills a more caring community and a fantastic place to live.

I would like to personally thank each and every one of our volunteers for sharing their time and talents. The value of your efforts is immeasurable, and the resulting waves of impact continually raise us all.

As part of National Volunteer Week, I warmly invite all residents to join me at the Mississippi Mills Annual Volunteer Appreciation Reception. The celebration will take place tomorrow night, Tuesday, April 18th from 6:30-8:00 pm at the Almonte Civitan Club. It is open to all volunteers in Mississippi Mills, their benefactors and community members, as well as those who are interested in getting more involved in volunteering. The evening is hosted by the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, the Almonte Civitan Club, The Hub and Carebridge Community Support.

Volunteers don’t necessarily have the time, they just have the heart.

Sincerely,

Mayor Christa Lowry

Municipality of Mississippi Mills