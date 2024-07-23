Michelle Foxton declared federal Liberal candidate for Lanark–Frontenac

Hartington, Ontario – July 22, 2024 – The Lanark–Frontenac Federal Liberal Association is proud to announce Michelle Foxton as the federal Liberal candidate for the riding of Lanark–Frontenac in the next general election.

“I’m honoured to be the federal Liberal candidate for Lanark–Frontenac,” said Michelle Foxton. “This community is my home and I want to ensure it’s not taken for granted. I’m passionate about fighting for fairness for the residents of our riding. With a collaborative, center-of-the-road approach, we can work together for a brighter, more prosperous future for every generation.”

Foxton has always called Frontenac County home, and lives with her husband Wade next to the family farm in Hartington. A lawyer for 25 years, Foxton has also served her community as a Chairperson of the Employment Insurance Board of Referees, and as a per diem Crown Attorney.

No stranger to elected office, Foxton served as the youngest township councillor in South Frontenac, and helped the community navigate the ice storm of ‘98. Her commitment to public service continues her family’s legacy; Foxton’s father served as Reeve of Loughborough Township and Warden of Frontenac County.

“Michelle and her team are already hard at work, visiting and listening to residents throughout Lanark-Frontenac,” said Nathan Abdelnour, President of the Lanark-Frontenac Federal Liberal Association. “We are determined to build on this momentum so that the communities across our riding get the hard-working representative that they deserve.”

Across the riding, Foxton says that she continues to hear how important it is to have a full-time Member of Parliament who ensures that rural voices are heard. “I’ve lived in small-town Canada my whole life, and I know that my hard-working neighbours deserve a representative who’s willing to roll up her sleeves, and work just as hard as they do.”

Foxton sees fairness as the central theme of her campaign. “People want to see a government that is fiscally and socially responsible, one that respects our environment and makes sure that future generations have a fair shot. Fairness is about supporting rural economies, strengthening our public healthcare system, and making life more affordable.”

The next federal election will be an important decision for voters. “I am committed to running because I believe in hope over hate, and fairness, not fear, to win votes,” said Foxton. “We can’t afford to roll back rights and protections for the vulnerable in our communities. We need to unite and work together to continue moving Canada forward.”

For more information about Michelle Foxton and how to join her campaign, please visit www.michellefoxton.ca