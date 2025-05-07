Middleville & District Museum Opening Day Tea, May 18

Middleville & District Museum Hosts Opening Day Tea with Historic Aerial Farm Photographs on Display

Join us for a cup of tea, local coffee and some sweet treats to kick off the 2025 season. On Opening Day, the Museum will be featuring local aerial farm photographs. These photographs were taken from small planes by air force pilots and then sold to the farm owners. Many families proudly displayed the photographs in their home. Come and enjoy this visual record of agricultural history in the area.

If you have a local farm photograph and would like it to be included in the display, please contact the Museum at middlevillemuseum@gmail.com, in advance. The Museum hopes to record the rich agricultural history of the district through these pictures.

No advance registration required. $5 each or by donation.

Sunday, May 18th

​Noon – 4pm