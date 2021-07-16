We are so excited (and relieved) to announce that the Middleville and District Museum (2130 Concession Rd 6D in Middleville) will once again be able to welcome you and all your friends and relatives starting on Saturday, July 24. (And after that we’ll be open Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays from noon to 4:00 p.m., through Thanksgiving weekend, and by appointment.) All health regulations will be in place to keep visitors and museum volunteers safe; please remember your mask, and be prepared to provide contact information.

And – to welcome people back to the Museum, admission through August will be by donation! We’d like everyone to come and see the changes we’ve made to the museum grounds and to enjoy exhibits new and old.

As you drive up to the Museum now you’ll see the new circular driveway and enlarged parking area that will make access to the building so much easier – for cars as well as for tour buses. These changes were made possible by a gift of land from Lionel Easton to the museum, and by the energy and generosity of those who carried out the work: master fencer Ken Lalonde, Ian Bodnoff, Bob Groulx, Rodney Stead, Bob Mckay, Kevin Phillips, the Township’s yard and road gang, and Cavanaugh Construction.

We’ve also updated our collections and displays.

We’re developing a better setting for the Museum’s collection of local Indigenous artifacts.

The Museum has three new or expanded displays: a collection of hand-carved miniatures of day-to-day life created by local Master of Miniatures Ken Bowes; a focus on the Affleck family, featuring three portraits, a family bible, a shawl and blanket from this original settler family; and a detailed model of St. Declan’s Roman Catholic Church (French Line) created by parishioner Ray Cole.

If you didn’t make it to the museum during last year’s very short season – remember we now have a washroom!

Watch for special events we are planning for this summer.

…and for more information, check out our online presence:

http://www.middlevillemuseum.org/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRjTfaQiBf5ppmFax4T96hg

https://www.facebook.com/Middleville-District-Museum-186945718019189/

You can also reach us by phone Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm at 613-259-5462 or 613-256-4977; or you can email us at middlevillemuseum@gmail.com