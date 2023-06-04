Mieko Hashimoto — obituary

Mieko Cecilia Hashimoto

Born November 30, 1930 – May 27, 2023

HASHIMOTO, Mieko November 30, 1930 – May 27, 2023 It is with sadness that the Hashimoto family announces the death of their matriarch, Mieko, after a brief stay at the Almonte General Hospital. She was in her 93rd year.

To Mieko, family was at the heart of everything. Beloved mother of eight children, she was predeceased by her daughter, Kyoko Susan Hashimoto, and her sister, Shigeko. Survived by her remaining seven children, Hiroko Angela Cowhick (Tim), Mariko Margaret Hashimoto (Jim), Yoshiharu Ken Hashimoto (Orsolya), Keiko Emily Sokolon (Daryl), Nahoko Anne Uemura (Hiroyuki), Haruko Lisa Hashimoto (Mike), and Atsuhiko Chris Hashimoto (Holly). Will be dearly missed by her 15 grandchildren, Christian, Chloe, Motoharu, Joey, Hirona, Natasha, Nick, Gina, Hannah, Skye, Kiera, Ronin, Theo, Gabriel and Nathan. Also remembered by her niece in Japan, Mihoko (Tstomu), and great-niece and great-nephew, Minami and Osamu.

Born and raised in Tokyo to a banker father and a teacher mother, Mieko was a fun-loving adventure seeker whose joy for life inspired all who knew her. She came to Canada in the 1960s and settled into married life with her husband, Dr. Hikoroku “Joe” Hashimoto, a rural veterinarian. They eventually ended up in Porcupine Plain, SK, where they raised their children. She made many trips to Japan to introduce each of the children to her home country. Then, once her children began roaming the world, she never missed an opportunity to travel with them, enjoying such places as Aruba, Italy, Greece, The Netherlands, Germany, Morocco, Thailand, Burma, Costa Rica, Mexico, Dominican Republic, and various states in the US.

Besides family and travel, Mieko had a deep commitment to her Catholic faith. She endured many hardships with a steadfast belief in God. She had a humble spirit and went to God unafraid.

Mieko will be remembered by her family for the pure joy she felt over the simple pleasures of life, namely sushi, a hot bath, and a cold beer (or Caesar). She was also a brilliant crafter, making dolls and chigiri (Japanese paper art), knitting, and sewing.

Thank you to the doctors and staff at the Almonte General for their compassionate care of Mieko, especially Dr. Fortune. Special thanks to Father Michael Hartge of Holy Name of Mary Parish for his kind attention to Mieko and the family.

Donations to the Terry Fox Foundation would be appreciated by the family.