Mississippi Mills “Chili Days” Shuffleboard Tournament

The last remaining event left from away back when a week of winter festivities was held in Almonte under the title of Chili Days Festival, was held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in the Almonte Arena. 16 teams competed for the fine trophy offered by Mississippi Mills. This trophy was first offered in 1989 so it is sad to see how many winners are no longer with us. The COVID outbreak meant there were no tournaments in 2021 and 2022.

Mississippi Mills provided coffee and doughnuts and Denis Burn of Leatherworks Catering brought a great selection for a noon buffet. There was some worry whether he would be back from climbing Mount Kilamanjaro but he made it and quite well tanned from his adventure.

The partners were chosen at random and each team played 4 games with the winners of each pool playing off until the final winners declared. This year’s winners were Ken Towey and Gunter Moss.

They defeated Marian Fitzgibbon & Brian Slocum in the final game.

The other teams in the play-off were Marilyn Towey & Elaine Henry and Kay Blakeley & Ruth Bowes.

There were 2 volunteers who helped score and other who weren’t playing took turns scoring and refereeing.

Convenor Marilyn Snedden is grateful to everyone who helped make the fun day a success.