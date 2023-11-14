Mississippi Mills Film Society presents “To Kill a Tiger” — November 26

Wednesday, November 15, 2023
FILM SOCIETY CONTINUES SUCCESS

Following the success of their first showing where the sold-out audience gave them a definite “Thumbs Up”, the Mississippi Mills Film Society presents their second movie, a top-rated Canadian film, “To Kill a Tiger”, on Nov. 26, 2 p.m. at the United Church in Pakenham.

Released by the National Film Board of Canada in 2023, this movie has won rave reviews and awards at the Toronto Film Festival as well as from reviewers elsewhere. It documents the intrepid quest of an Indian family to seek justice for their young daughter. The subject is compelling; the family’s story is heart-warming. It has taken a particularly dedicated Canadian team to tackle this subject, one that opens a window on family values standing up to cultural anomalies. Audiences everywhere have been impressed.

The Film Society is already planning its 2024 dates for February, March, and April, keeping the titles under wraps for the present.

Tickets for To Kill a Tiger, are $15.00 each and only available through www.ticketsplease.ca. For more information on the Film Society, please contact: rfmccook@gmail.com

