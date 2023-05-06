MMFD rescues folks stuck on CPR bridge pier

A reader told us about some drama Saturday morning on the old CPR bridge over the Mississippi, now part of the Ottawa Valley Rail Trail.

Apparently, a couple of folks decided to hop down from the trail to one of the concrete piers that has supported the bridge since the 19th century, and then discovered that getting back onto the trail wasn’t quite so easy. We’re told that Mississippi Mills firefighters arrived on the scene, setting up ladders that allowed the explorers to make their way back to safer ground.

As tempting as the views may be from those piers, we highly recommend staying off them.