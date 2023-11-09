Mona MacDonald — obituary

MacDonald, Mona Marie (nee MacIsaac)

Our beloved mother and grandmother (Amoo), Mona MacDonald, passed away on October 12, 2023 at the age of 84.

She was born and raised in God’s Country, in Glace Bay on the island of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, and was currently of Almonte Ontario. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernie MacDonald.

She will be deeply missed by her three daughters: Angela (the late Dennis Burns), Jan (Steve Boletchek) and Gena (Tony Morrow) and by her treasured grandchildren: Joshua, Andrew and Matthew Desjarlais, Sonya (Matt Ireton), Jason Morrow, Audrey and Ben Burns, Christian and Ian Boletchek, as well as great grandchildren Cadence and Carter. Mona never made a distinction between step-grandchildren or foster children (under Gena’s care). The children were all family, and always included.

Mona was the only child of Bridget (Keenan) MacIsaac and Walter A. MacIsaac. She was adored by her husband’s large family, and her mother-in-law Blanche took her right under her wing as if she was one of her own.

She followed in her mother’s footsteps and earned her diploma as an RN, from St. Martha’s School of Nursing in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, where she met Bernie. After a few years of living with her young family in Halifax, Ottawa and Montreal, the family settled in Harvard, Massachusetts for 15 years. She was a second mom to many there, as neighborhood children would enjoy punching down the rising bread dough in her kitchen, and baking goodies. She was busy and creative in the home, making assorted relishes from Bernie’s bumper crops, knitting and sewing clothes, giving haircuts and perms at the kitchen table, hosting the annual Christmas caroling group, and using her artistic talents to transform the house into a beautiful, warm and welcoming home.

Her kind, compassionate and sweet nature made her an excellent nurse, and after briefly working at Nashoba Hospital in Ayer, Mass, she transitioned to private home care. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a quick laugh, was easily delighted, and was lots of fun. At the height of the hippie era, while Bernie was away on business, she got the idea to plaster the family VW bug with big colorful flower stickers. She made sure to have her enthusiastic young girls do the deed instead of herself, so she wouldn’t get in trouble from Bernie!

She was an animated Sens fan and loved rooting on her grandchildren in their athletic, musical and outdoor adventures. Her happy place was with a big mug of tea, tucked into her chair, engrossed in a novel. She will be deeply missed by her family, including her many nieces and nephews, her sister in law Martina and her brother in law Ralph on the MacDonald side.

Mona’s family would like to thank the staff of Fairview Manor in Almonte, Ontario for their compassionate care. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6pm at the Holy Name of Mary Parish (134 Bridge St Almonte) with reception to follow at the Almonte Community Center, 182 Bridge St, Almonte, Ontario.

