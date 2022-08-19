More affordable housing units coming to Mississippi Mills

As part of its ongoing commitment to remove barriers and reduce the upfront costs of affordable housing developments, the Municipality of Mississippi Mills recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Carebridge Community Support to support a “Housing First Pilot Project” that will see the future development of affordable housing at 34 Victoria Street in Almonte.

Per the MOU, Mississippi Mills will commit the municipally owned property for four years and work with Carebridge and other partners on the development design. The Municipality will also assist Carebridge on necessary grant and funding applications and provide letters of support. The land will be transferred at a reduced rate of $1 once Carebridge has secured the necessary funding and approvals for the construction of a minimum of 10 affordable housing units.

Housing First is a strategy where the Municipality prioritizes their surplus lands for affordable housing development. If there is no interest from affordable housing providers, the surplus land will then be offered for sale to the general public. Several municipalities in Ontario that have surplus lands have adopted a “land for housing first” policy.

Council understands that the key barrier to the development of affordable housing is often the cost or availability of land. Access to land is a kick starter for future funding applications, partnerships, or creative joint ventures between private and not-for-profit organizations. The land anchors fundraising opportunities and provides a tangible component for the project.

“The housing crisis is very real in Mississippi Mills. I’m very pleased to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with Carebridge to create more affordable housing in our community,” said Christa Lowry, Mayor of Mississippi Mills. “Council has taken a proactive approach to help support the development of both market and not-for-profit affordable housing that includes some fee exemptions, an affordable housing grant program, and zoning by-law amendments to make it easier for homeowners to add an Additional Residential Unit to their property.”

“We understand how critical affordable housing is in our region,” said Robert Eves, Carebridge CEO. “Carebridge has been providing affordable housing in our region since 1987, when the first 12 units were built in Almonte. Today we manage 187 units. The demand greatly outpaces the supply and we’re pleased to be working with the Municipality of Mississippi Mills to help make this a reality for individuals and families in our community.”

To review the seven initiatives the Municipality passed with respect to affordable housing, visit: https://www.mississippimills.ca/en/news/mississippi-mills-housing-highlights.aspx.

