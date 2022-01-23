All Mississippi Mills Council Members and Mayor,

What is wrong with all of you? Recreation in Carleton Place is an important part of many MM residents’ lives. What about the large population of residents who live on the very borders with CP. They for the most part have always been more of a part of CP life than MM. They played hockey, baseball, softball, swimming, and go to school in Carleton Place.

Your decision means all of them (us) and others will now be asked to reach into our “deep pockets” to participate in these activities and as well continue to pay taxes to MM.

It is scandalous that you could even consider such a decision. What has come over all of you? Did you even ask how we felt?

Even though I happen to live on the very edge of Ramsay/Lanark participation in Carleton Place sports and activities is a significant part of my lifestyle. Actually more so than it might ever be in Almonte.

With municipal elections, I believe, this fall perhaps it is time to empty town hall of such backward-thinking politicians. Politicians who continually seem to move in a very different direction than most of their constituents.

You still have time to reconsider and re-establish the “Agreement”. Then ask your people how they feel.

Bob Dickson

MM taxpayer since 2001 and a proud resident of Ramsay Township.