Myrlah Levi — obituary

Levi, Myrlah

(Formerly Sine, Nee Paget)

With sadness yet so grateful for a life well lived, the family would like to inform all family and friends that Myrlah passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital with loved ones by her side early Saturday morning, November 9, 2024; Myrlah Margaret Levi of Arnprior was 90 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Harold Levi and also predeceased by her former husband, the late Dennis Loren Sine. Much loved mother of Brock Sine (Catherine Levy), Steven Sine, Derrick Sine (Phyllis Foster) and Donna Defalco (Mike). Cherished and forever remembered by her grandchildren: Camilla Levy, Brandon Levy (Hope), Mark Sine (Sheilagh), Meggan Wilson (Justin), Brent Sine (Sydney), Michael Sine (Shawna), David Sine, Nicholas Sine (Kelsie), Tana Cameron, Kaylene McKinney (Harley), Carey Cameron, Daisy Defalco, Anthony Defalco (Jess), Kyle Defalco (Sarah) and Great-Grandmother of: Kyle, Lola, Nathan, Celeste, Ardan, Audrey, Eleanor, Zinnia, Violet, Tyson, Amira, Ella, Everett, Nyla, Brooke, Bentley, Kaysen, Serena, Cruz, Hudson, Reid, Zachary and Brooke.

Dear sister of the late Shirley Wood (late David). Special Aunt of Diane, Bruce, Brian, Debbie and Sharon as well as the children of Dorothy and Marvin Sine: Paul, late Allan and Linda.

Predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law in both marriages: Marion Timmins (late Lloyd), Eleanor Wilson (late Hartley), Dorothy Baird (late Omer), Dorothy Sine (late Marvin) and Glenn Sine. Myrlah will be lovingly remembered by her many many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews as well as extended family.

Myrlah was born in Billings Bridge (Ottawa) on February 21, 1934. Daughter of the late Harold and Alice (nee Fraser) Paget.

Myrlah: daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin, aunt and friend to so many. In her lifetime, Myrlah touched the heart of every person that crossed her path. She faced many challenges throughout her time but somehow her strong will, determination and love of life always pulled her through and allowed her to continue on her life’s journey.

Myrlah’s final arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Visitation will be held on Friday evening, November 15th from 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday morning, November 16th from 9:45 to 10:45. A Service in remembrance of Myrlah will take place in the Pilon Family Chapel on Saturday morning at 11 o’clock. Reception to immediately follow the service. Interment White Lake Cemetery. In her memory, please consider a donation to Grace St. Andrew’s United Church, Arnprior or the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation.

