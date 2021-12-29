Dennis, Nancey

Age 74 of Almonte, died peacefully in her sleep on December 23rd in Almonte. She was born May 18, 1947, to Fred and Heasley Shouldice in Ottawa. She was married to Alan Dennis of Ottawa, September 20, 1969, and they had two children, Shelley and Frederick. Nancey was a loving mother and homemaker.

Later in life, she retrained as a medical transcriptionist and worked at the Ottawa Hospital until she retired. She was an avid crafter, always knitting, crocheting or quilting for her family and friends.

Nancey is survived by her children, grandchildren Willem, Pieter, and Lily, and her sister Debbie Cutts. She is predeceased by her husband (April 9, 1993).

Visitation will be Thursday, December 30 from 1pm to 3pm at C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc. Donations in memory of Nancey may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

