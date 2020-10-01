Wark-Moulton, Nicholas “Nic”

(Best known for his larger than life personality and for living life to the fullest)

Suddenly on September 28, 2020

“Nic” of Lanark Highlands, ON. At the age of 24

Sadly missed by his parents, Cardiff & Julie as well as his brother, Mathew and his sister Elizabeth. Beloved grandson to Faye & Ossie and the late Delmer & Rolande. Remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario. (613) 256-3313)

Donations may be made to the Lanark Highlands Fire Department and the family thanks them for their service.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com