Friday, May 20, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

‘No More Secrets’, May 26

In recognition of Sexual  Assault Prevention Month

1 in 3 females and 1  in 6 males will be the victim of sexual assault. The effects can last a lifetime.

Thursday May 26, 7 to 9 pm

St. Paul’s United Church, 25 Gore St. West, Perth

Join us for a conversation with Peter Hamer, one man who went from childhood sexual assault victim to victor. This open and frank discussion will focus on the human impact of being a victim of sexual assault.

He was featured in the CBC Ottawa’s investigative podcast  The Band Played On hosted by Senior Reporter Julie Ireton.

Peter is a volunteer with the Canadian Centre for Child Protection and has contributed to the organization’s online training for individuals working with children to increase awareness about childhood sexual assault.

peterhamer.ca

