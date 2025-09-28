Offering To the Water – A Change in Location

Reconciliation Through Art’s Water Walk on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Tuesday, September 30th, has a change in destination.

The Walk will again start at 8:00AM, at the Almonte Old Town Hall and follow the Riverwalk downstream.

Now, the Offering to the Water will take place at Kirkland Park behind 55 Mill St, at the shore of the Mississippi, near the gazebo.

It has previously been advertised that the ceremony will take place at Metcalfe Geoheritage Park. However, a new boat launch is now being constructed and the site is unaccessible. So the Walk has been shortened by half.

Meet at the Almonte Old Town Hall at 8am Sept. 30. Walk with your friends and relations and join Sarain Fox and Banakonda Bell Kennedy as they lead the Offering to the Water and sing a specially gifted Water Song.

Visit ReconciliationThroughArt.ca for all event details.