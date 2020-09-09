New online painting classes are being offered by recognized Canadian artist Blair T. Paul, AOCADU, OSA. Maybe you have attended a workshop in the past conducted by him at the Gatehouse, Mill of Kintail Conservation Area, Mississippi Mills. He has been a professional artist for 46 years, and a Fine Art Instructor at various institutions for 36 years.

In response to the restrictions of Covid-19 he is now conducting online painting classes each Wednesday 1:30-3:30 pm, and Saturday 10-noon. These classes focus on acrylic landscape painting for beginners and those more experienced.

Classes are conducted using ZOOM and work very well! If you are interested, please email him at ttbpaul4@hotmail com or blairpaul1479@gmail.com to register. Thank you!