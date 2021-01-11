“Kindness is like a fresh snowfall, it lightens, brightens, and beautifies everything it touches”

The Almonte Lions Club, with support from Carebridge and the Almonte Civitan Club, wish to express our heartfelt appreciation for your support of our Christmas Food Hamper Program. On December 19th, 120 Hampers, overflowing with food, were delivered to members of our community who requested support. Each basket was gratefully received as a token of love from a caring community. Close to 400 of our neighbours and friends directly benefited from the generosity of this community. Although 2020 was a particularly challenging year, it was concluded with signs of love, laughter, and genuine goodwill! As we hopefully return to a more “normal” pattern in 2021, it is our hope that all those who have struggled in this last year will take comfort knowing that this community truly cares for them.

This show of love was only possible because this community truly cares for those less fortunate. Some other towns might say they are friendly, but this community shows what a friendship really looks like! Thank you one and all! We are so fortunate to call this community home.