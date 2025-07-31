Pakenham Horse Show, August 16

Do you ride, drive, show or love to watch horses? If so, the Pakenham Horse Show is for you! This exciting equestrian event was part of the Pakenham Fair and is now a stand alone show. It has been in existence for more than 160 years and is supported by many local sponsors and volunteers.

Saturday, August 16 should be on your “do not miss” list of summer events. There are classes for all ages: English and Western riding, Miniature Horse driving, Obstacle Trail, and the ever-popular costume class in addition to a wide variety of others.

It all takes place at the Pakenham Community Park, outside the Stewart Community Centre. The show begins at 9:00 am and is free for all spectators, so bring the whole family! Entry fee for riders is $20 for the day or $5 per class and must be entered no later than Thursday, August 14. Late entries will be required to pay an additional $10. Please email Cindy Schlievert-Warland or Susan Garrioch at pakenhamha@gmail.com for registration, enquiries or you can also find more details on the Pakenham Horse Show Facebook page.