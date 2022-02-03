Pamela Cybulski — obituary

Cybulski, Pamela “Pam”

(February 5, 1933 – February 3, 2022)

With heavy hearts, the family announces that Pam passed away at Orchardview by the Mississippi, Almonte in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 3, 2022; Pamela Mary Cybulski formerly of Arnprior was just 2 days shy of her 89th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Cybulski (January 8, 2019). Loved mother of Lorna Uribelarrea (Jorge) of Scarborough; Dan Cybulski (Dympna) of London, ON; Stan Cybulski (Beth) of Kinburn and Margaret Murray of Newport Ritchie, Florida. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren: Anne, Julie, David, Mary, Alan and Amanda as well as 8 great-grandchildren: Mary-Ellen, Owen, Claire, Nathaniel, Abigail, Oliver, Rhett and Cole. Dear sister of Colleen Mochulla (late Ray) of Huntsville. Daughter of the late Arthur and Edna (nee Perry) Dubreuil, Pam was also predeceased by her 3 brothers: Ronald Dubreuil (late Estelle), Lloyd and Robert Dubreuil as well as 3 sisters: Joyce Payne (late Irwin), Betty Sproull (late Ray) and Emily Boldt (late Blake). Also remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Pam’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation will be held on Monday, February 7th followed by a private Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Braeside. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory, please consider a donation to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Braeside.