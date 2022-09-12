Parkinson patient raises funds on Superwalk

Saturday, September 10th, marked the annual Parkinson Canada Superwalk across Canada. In Almonte, Parkinson patient Araina Clark participated in the Lanark Leeds-Grenville portion through an extensive walk through the Mill Run subdivision.

Accompanied by her husband Gord and neighbours Myrna Nicholls and Tracey Rothwell, Araina raised in excess of $1700 for Parkinson’s Canada. Proceeds will be used to fund critical research, provide information and support, increase awareness, and advocate for improved healthcare outcomes for people living with Parkinson’s across Canada.

Araina would like to thank everyone who pledged funds towards her effort – your generosity is greatly appreciated.