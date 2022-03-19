Saturday, March 19, 2022
Pat Emon — obituary

Emon, Patricia “Pat”

(nee Smith) 

(Long-time Employee of the Superior Restaurant)

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on her 80th birthday in the Almonte General Hospital March 17, 2022.  Predeceased by her husband Bernard.  Missed by her children Patrick (Joanne), Angela, Danny and Cindy Hemsley (Ryan).  Proud “Grandma” to Ashley (Paul), Danielle, Madison, Jessica, Megan, Kylee and great-grandma to Jordan and Jacob.  Survived by her sister Fanny Jane (Richard) and predeceased by her sister Helen.  Missed by her dog Ryno.  Donations in memory of Pat may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.  Inurnment at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

 Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

