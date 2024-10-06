PDFs and PNGs in Millstone submissions: Just say no

Those of us of a certain age will recall Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” slogan from her anti-drug campaign in the 1980s.

In that vein, I’m asking you to please not send us PDF or PNG files with your submissions. Here’s why:

PDF

The PDF file format is meant for files created in applications like MS Word, to create a version that looks exactly like the original and will print the same. But using PDF files on a website is a major pain in the backside, frankly — they can’t be used as-is without special add-ons, and cutting and pasting the content into a regular web page doesn’t always go well. Please send only plain text in an email, or MS Word files.

PNG

The PNG image format is OK for small, simple images, but for photos or larger files like posters or flyers, the file sizes are usually huge — about ten times bigger than the equivalent JPG. This matters because (a) it takes longer for the image to load, especially on slow Internet connections or mobile devices, and (b) it wastes space on our hosting account, which in turn increases our operating costs.

If the software or online service you use gives you the option to save images in JPG format, always choose that.

Thanks.