Thursday, March 17, 2022
ObituariesPeggy Broadbent -- obituary

Peggy Broadbent — obituary

Broadbent, Peggy (nee Lowton)

1940 – 2022

Our beloved mother, Peggy Broadbent, passed away after a battle with MDS on 12th March 2022. Peggy enjoyed her farm and until the last few days was down in the barn looking after her lambs. Peggy and Kieran (1935 – 2017) leave behind a group of proud Broadbents; their sons Marc (Cheryl) and Alex (Ann Marie) and five grandchildren – Alison, Andrew, Jonathan, Matthew and Peter. Peggy is also missed by her younger sister Carole Marshall. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating funds and blood to the Canadian Blood Services.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Friday, March 25, 2022 from 2pm to 4pm.  A private service will be held in St. George’s Anglican Church, Clayton, Ontario.

 Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

